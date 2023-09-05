Muskogee standoff ends with one man arrested

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A standoff in Muskogee near North Street and East Side Boulevard ended on Monday with one woman being safely removed from the home and a man being taken into custody.

Police said they arrived around 3 p.m. and continuously tried to speak to an individual, later identified as 36-year-old Victor Tores, inside a home in connection to a domestic assault and kidnapping case.

According to officers, a woman in her 20s from New Mexico called her father asking for someone to come get her.

“We believe, somehow she was able to make a call to her dad today, that said please come get me,” explained Lynn Hamlin with Muskogee Police.

Police said the woman was taken from New Mexico to Muskogee. She was able to exit the home police had surrounded, safely.

“Officers arrived, they called out her name and she came out,” Hamlin said. “So they got her, brought her to the police department.”

Police said they think the woman had been in Muskogee, possibly against her will and drugged, for about two weeks.

“She’s very confused,” Hamlin said. “She’s possibly been drugged the entire time that she’s been here.”

Police went into the building, going room-to-room, searching for Tores. They eventually found him hiding in the attic.

“There’s a like an attic in a small crawl space, that’s where they ended up finding him,” Hamlin said. “There’s like a ladder that hangs down and then once you get up in that space, you can pull the ladder up behind you, which is what he did. And then the team went up there and was able to find him and get him in custody without any incident.”

Hamlin said Tores was booked into Muskogee County Jail and is facing several charges including domestic abuse and kidnapping.