A motorcycle accident south of Summit in rural Muskogee County claims the life of a Muskogee teenager.

OHP reports 19-year-old Easton Morgan was eastbound on 103 Street at Oktaha Road, failed to stop at a stop sign, hit an embankment at the rail road tracks and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the Thursday night accident.

Cause of the crash: Unsafe speeds and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to OHP.