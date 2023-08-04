Muskogee Turnpike crash kills woman

A 25-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning in an accident on the Muskogee Turnpike.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports Madison Young of Muskogee was driving northbound on the turnpike, approximately two miles northeast of Coweta, just after midnight.

OHP says Young failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, overcorrected and struck a barrier wall.

Her can then came to rest on its top.

OHP reports a semi driven by 54-year-old Jimmy Thacker of Mounds struck the upside down car, ejecting Young an unknown distance from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by Coweta EMS.