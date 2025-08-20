All lanes are open again on the Muskogee Turnpike

KRMG Red Alert Traffic
By John Filbeck

UPDATE (08/20/2025 2:45pm) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that all lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike are again open.

OKLAHOMA - As of 2pm Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that the Muskogee Turnpike is shut down in both directions in the construction zone east of Coweta.

Eastbound traffic must exit at Coweta, and westbound traffic must exit at Highway 69 near Muskogee.

KRMG will continue to follow this situation and bring you updates on air during the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper.

