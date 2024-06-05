Mwanza, Tanzania becomes Tulsa's 9th sister city

TULSA, Okla. — Mwanza, Tanzania was formally signed as Tulsa’s ninth sister city and the first in Africa.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum signed a memorandum of understanding that formalized the partnership.

“Mwanza is a city with wonderful people, tremendous opportunities, and serves as the front door to Serengeti National Park - one of the great natural wonders of the world,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a press release. “It is also home to Mainsprings, a remarkable organization led by Tulsans in partnership with local Tanzanians that is transforming the lives of Tanzanian girls while also providing advanced education for children from surrounding villages.”

The Tulsa Global Alliance leads Sister city efforts with contacts sanctioned by the Mayor. Mayor G.T. Bynum visited Mwanza twice since the city’s announcement that it was pursuing Mwanza in 2023.

Mwanza is the second largest city in Tanzania with a population of more than 1.3 million.

Tulsa has eight other sister cities including Amiens, France; Beihai, China; Celle, Germany; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; Tiberias, Israel; Utsunomiya, Japan; and Zelenograd, Russia.

While adding Mwanza as a Sister City, Tulsa, and Mwanza formed a partnership committee for research on city connections.

