‘Nail Bandit;’ Ohio man accused of scattering 350 pounds of nails on road through 3 towns

Tire Protection Plans Most tire sellers offer tire protection plans, which cover damage to tires due to road hazards during normal driving. In other words, if you get a flat caused by a nail, glass, or other road debris, the company promises to repair or, if necessary, replace the tire. But if you get a flat from accidentally running over a curb or other driver-caused errors, you get bupkis. And these plans never pay for failure from worn tread; that type of problem is (poorly) covered under the manufacturer’s warranty. Some stores (including Costco) provide this type of coverage for free, but most plans cost an extra $50 to $80 for a set of four tires. Unless it’s free, these add-ons aren’t good deals. Even if a nail flattens your tire, you can get it plugged by an auto repair shop for only $20 or so. Paying $50 to $80 to protect yourself against a $20 risk doesn’t make sense. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) (Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

A Cincinnati, Ohio man is accused of throwing nails in the street, causing multiple people getting flat tires, again!

Anthony Dyson, who some people are calling the Nail Bandit, is accused of buying 350 pounds of nails and scattering them on the road through three towns north of Cincinnati, according to WHIO.

According to Springdale police, Dyson was linked to scattered nails found on Crescentville Road in Springdale, Sharonville, and West Chester on March 24.

Dyson was also arrested in 2023 for throwing nails out of a moving car.

Springdale Police Officers said they needed to be Clever if they’re going to find out if Dyson was involved in the latest string of scattered nails.

Officers set up a sting operation, where they got a store involved. They colored the nails with something that is impossible for the human eye to see in normal light, but under a black light, you see the difference.

Police say they sprayed the nails with the varnish.

Last Thursday police say Dyson bought the nails, and they caught him Sunday throwing the nails in two different areas of Springdale. Officers then saw him doing the same thing in Sharonville and West Chester.

Since December 2023 police say he went through 400 pounds of nails, totaling about $1,600.

A detective said while he’d like to think this is the last time, he said Dyson will be released and expects him to do it again.







