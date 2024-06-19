‘Namastreet’ yoga event happens tomorrow in downtown Tulsa

You’ll want to be sure to bring your extra soft yoga mat for this one.

Tomorrow evening, the Downtown Tulsa Partnership is inviting people to come out for Namastreet Downtown Yoga to celebrate the Summer Solstice, the start of summer.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., they’ll have Boston Avenue closed off between 4th and 5th streets and will conduct yoga sessions, meditation, and live music right on the street.

It’s free and open to the public of all ages, and no yoga experience is required.

There will be some food vendors on hand selling treats.

More than 900 people have already registered to take part.

You can find more information about the event by clicking here.

They’ve had the event a couple of times in the past but plan to make it a yearly thing from now on.

