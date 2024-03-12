NASA/SpaceX spacecraft passes over Tulsa on reentry

If you were up early Tuesday morning, you may have seen a bright object streaking across the sky.

That object was NASA’s Crew-7 mission returning to Earth after 199 days in orbit on the International Space Station.

The Dragon Endurance passed over northeast Oklahoma at about 4:30am.

People in Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Vinita and beyond all reported seeing it.

Tulsa-area resident Tim Davie shared video from his perspective on Facebook.

FOX23 and KRMG Meteorologist Laura Mock also shared video captured from the station tower cam.

