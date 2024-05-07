Natural gas turned off in parts of Barnsdall & Bartlesville

Barnsdall Tornado Damage A powerful tornado moved through Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 6, 2024. (Russell Mills)

By Skyler Cooper

Oklahoma Natural Gas said tornado damage disrupted service to areas in Barnsdall and Bartlesville.

According to ONG, gas meters were turned off for all impacted customers.

“For the community’s safety, natural gas service will remain off to affected homes/businesses until the issue is resolved.” ONG said in a press release.

The company reminded the public how to identify Oklahoma Natural Gas workers.

“As our technicians work to restore service, please remember that they wear company-logoed clothing, yellow safety vests and carry identification. Our employees will always show you their company identification if asked.” ONG added.

ONG said if you smell a natural gas odor in or around the Bartlesville and Barnsdall areas, leave the area and call 911 and the Oklahoma Natural Gas emergency line at 888-482-4950.


Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!