Natural gas turned off in parts of Barnsdall & Bartlesville

Barnsdall Tornado Damage A powerful tornado moved through Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 6, 2024. (Russell Mills)

Oklahoma Natural Gas said tornado damage disrupted service to areas in Barnsdall and Bartlesville.

According to ONG, gas meters were turned off for all impacted customers.

“For the community’s safety, natural gas service will remain off to affected homes/businesses until the issue is resolved.” ONG said in a press release.

The company reminded the public how to identify Oklahoma Natural Gas workers.

“As our technicians work to restore service, please remember that they wear company-logoed clothing, yellow safety vests and carry identification. Our employees will always show you their company identification if asked.” ONG added.

ONG said if you smell a natural gas odor in or around the Bartlesville and Barnsdall areas, leave the area and call 911 and the Oklahoma Natural Gas emergency line at 888-482-4950.



