Neighbor dispute erupts into chaos

TULSA — Tulsa police say they were called to a home near 21st and 129th East Ave. and heard neighbors yelling around 10:15 Thursday morning.

Officers say the female victim was yelling at the male suspect, who has a protective order against her and is her neighbor.

That’s when the suspect began firing shots at the victim and grazed her leg.

Officers determined the victim was not violating the protective order and the suspect did not have reason to shoot her.

The male suspect was arrested for Shooting With Intent to Kill and Possession of a Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony.