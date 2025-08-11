New Broken Arrow water tower not leaning, city says

The City of Broken Arrow’s new water tower at New Orleans (101st) Street and Lynn Lane has been getting attention for what the city calls an optical illusion.

The 187 foot tall, 2.5 million gallon storage tank appears to be leaning, many who’ve driven by it have said.

The City of Broken Arrow assures residents the tower is not leaning.

“We agree, it does look like it’s leaning when you drive by it. So we asked the contractor to perform a laser survey this week, and we’re happy to report that “lean” is just an optical illusion. The new water tower is level and does stand straight up." A city Facebook post said.

BA’s Assistant City Manager of Operations, Kenny Schwab, responded to social media comments explain that the ground slopes significantly in two different directions.