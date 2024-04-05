New burger franchise planned for Tulsa market

Plans are in the works for a burger restaurant that would be an all-new concept for the Tulsa area.

‘Smalls Sliders’ is a brand that was started in Louisiana about 4 years ago and is growing fast.

Former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees is one of the investors.

They’ve got 12 restaurants so far, mainly in Louisiana, but they’ve got agreements in place for nearly two-dozen more in seven states, including plans for six franchises here in the Tulsa area.

Kyle Abrusley is the local franchise owner.

“The concept is no indoor dining, but we do have an awesome patio and a walk-up window and twin drive-through lanes, typically, if the lot size allows for it,” said Abrusley.

The menu focuses almost solely on sliders, with a few different options like bacon, and waffle fries, which Abrusley says has a delicious seasoning.

The Smalls Sliders restaurants have a unique, eye-catching appearance, with their bright orange color scheme and their shipping container shape. In fact, the structure that’s attached above the main, ground-level building IS an actual shipping container.

Abrusley says they’ve haven’t picked the exact locations yet, but he says they’re looking at sites in Tulsa, Sand Springs, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Stillwater, and Muskogee.

He says the first one should open in late 2024 or early 2025.





