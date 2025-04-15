New exhibits unveiled in Tulsa International Airport terminal

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TUL) unveiled two new exhibits highlighting the Muscogee Creek Nation and Tulsa’s history through photography.

TUL said the exhibits allow travelers to engage with Tulsa’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.

“Airports are more than just gateways to new destinations, they’re places where people connect with culture. These exhibits bring Tulsa’s history and artistic talent into the travel experience, giving passengers a sense of place the moment they arrive.” said Stephanie Chester, Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement at Tulsa International Airport.

The first exhibit, “Mvskokvlke: Culture, Connection, Continuous, Contemporary” was curated by Carly Treece of Tvlse Studios. The exhibit celebrates the history, culture and artistic traditions of the Muscogee people.

Treece’s display showcases a mix of historical artifacts, family heirlooms and contemporary artwork that reflect the enduring spirit of the Muscogee Nation.

TUL said the exhibit has four display cases, each exploring a different theme:

Culture: Honoring the historical roots of the Muscogee Nation with maps, historical documents and literary works.

Connection: Showcasing family traditions and heirlooms that tell stories of resilience and love.

Continuous: Highlighting the unbroken thread of Muscogee creativity through textiles beadwork and traditional art forms.

Contemporary: Featuring modern Muscogee artists whose work reimagines tradition for a new generation.

“For travelers and visitors in Tulsa, I hope this exhibit leaves them with a lasting impression of the Muscogee people, who call these lands home and were the first to settle in what is now known as Tulsa,” said Carly Treece of Tvlse Studios. “Through public art, we share our history, honor our resilience, and offer a moment of reflection on the stories that shape this place.”

You can find more information on “Mvskokvlke: Culture, Connection, Continuous, Contemporary” by clicking here.

The second exhibit, “Time-Travel Tulsa” is a photography exhibit by Patrick McNicholas.

TUL said McNicholas brings a unique perspective on Tulsa’s history through his exhibition, which includes two distinct photography styles displayed in separate areas of the terminal. Each area features 10 prints that encourage travel and tourism in Tulsa.

The exhibit includes:

Concourse A location: Time-travel photography blending historic images with modern-day views showcasing Tulsa’s evolving landscape.

Concourse B location: Time-lapse photography capturing movement and energy in the city’s most iconic locations in the present day.

“This exhibit is unique because it is really two photo series combined,” said McNicholas. “I hope that it inspires travelers and citizens alike to explore Tulsa’s rich history and various landmarks.”

You can find more information on “Time-Travel Tulsa” by clicking here.