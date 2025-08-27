A new housing development in north Tulsa opens its doors to the public

TULSA, Okla. — A new housing development in north Tulsa opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Located at the corner of 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue, Phoenix at 36 North is the first phase of a $210 million mixed-income development project.

The new building offers 100 mixed-income apartments. That includes traditionally subsidized housing, workforce housing, and market-rate housing.

“I love the fact that we’re bringing new programs and focus to the north side so that we can get rid of the bad stigma that the north side [has],” said Duewan Triplett, future resident of the Phoenix at 36N. “The children are going to be safe, and we don’t have to worry too much about everything that we used to have to worry about with the drugs and the gangs and everything.”

The site will also be home to the Grocery Box, where people who live there can get fresh groceries.