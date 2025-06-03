New leader announced for OK Department of Mental Health

Retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic
By April Hill

Oklahoma City — An interim commissioner for the state mental health agency is announced after Governor Kevin Stitt called the firing of Former Commissioner Allie Friesen a political witch hunt.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has millions of dollars in missing funds and a problem meeting payroll.

On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt named Retired Rear Admiral Gregory Slavonic as Interim Commissioner.

The Legislature voted to remove the Governor’s previous appointee in a late-night vote last week.

“It is no secret that the Department of Mental Health has long been in need of reform,” said Gov. Stitt. “It is imperative that Admiral Slavonic is allowed to do the hard work needed to remove corruption and conflicts of interest without political interference. There are brighter days ahead for this department and those that rely on its services. I’m grateful to Admiral Slavonic for his willingness to set another Oklahoma agency on the right course.”

Admiral Slavonic previously served as the director for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs under Governor Stitt.

Prior to state service, President Donald Trump appointed Slavonic to serve as Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 34 years.

April Hill

April Hill

News Director/Anchor

