New official Oklahoma Attorney General Opinion bans “obscene” public drag shows

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a new binding Opinion stating “obscene” drag shows performed in public or in front of children are illegal.

“No child should be subjected to the patently obscene and adult performances that are referred to as ‘drag shows,’” said Drummond. “Oklahoma law has changed to ban these types of performances in front of minors, and I have issued a binding opinion that describes clear red lines for when such a display goes from free speech to punishable crime.”

Whether or not any individual drag performance can be considered obscene is “fact specific” to each performance, according to Drummond.

The Opinion states, “Whether a performance contains obscene material requires an analysis of the specific nature of the performance, its content and its purpose, as well as consideration of the performance in light of relevant community standards.”

Drummond outlined the various state statues and Supreme Court precedents he said guided him to his ultimate conclusion on what can be defined as obscene behavior.

The Opinion concludes, “A drag performance done in view of minors or in a public place violates title 21, section 1024.6 (Supp.2025) of the Oklahoma Statues and is not protected by the First Amendment if it contains obscene material as defined by title 21, section 1024.1(B)(1). A drag performance contains obscene material if it contains an enumerated act of sexual conduct defined in title 21, section 1024.1(B)(3) and meets the other elements of the Miller test as adopted by Oklahoma in section 1024.1(B)(1). But whether any specific drag performance contains obscene material is outside the scope of an Attorney General Opinion."

To read the Attorney General’s full Opinion, click here.

To view the state statues cited by the Attorney General in his opinion, click here and scroll to page 283 of the document.