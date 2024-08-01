New Oklahoma license plate unveiled

State officials today revealed the new standard Oklahoma license plate, which they say will begin circulation on September 1st this year.

Fittingly called the ‘Iconic Oklahoma Plate,’ the plate features a vibrant red background and 9 Oklahoma-centric symbols, including waving wheat, a bison, a red-tailed hawk, and Tulsa’s famous Golden Driller statue.

In the middle of the plate, there is a single star with the number 46, which pays homage to the original Oklahoma state flag.

The state says all 240 licensed operators will be issuing the new plate for newly-purchased vehicles.

For people who want to replace their existing plates, there will be a $4 plate replacement fee if they want to get the new Iconic Oklahoma Plate.

The plate is manufactured by the Oklahoma Department of Correction’s Correctional Industries program, which has produced license plates since 1982.

