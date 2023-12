The Oklahoma Department of Transportation opened the new ramp that connects northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244 Thursday.

The ramp was constructed right next to the old one ODOT said was outdated and needed to be replaced.

169 / I-244 Ramp New ramp connecting northbound Highway 169 to westbound I-244. (Skyler Cooper)

The new structure is wider than the old one, which allows some space on either side of the driving lanes.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane until the remainder of the project, including the demolition of the old ramp, is complete.