New Reasor’s holds grand opening in south Broken Arrow

Today’s the day people in south Broken Arrow have been anticipating for the past five years, as the new Reasor’s grocery store at the northeast corner of Aspen and the Creek Turnpike celebrated its grand opening.

The store replaces the old Reasor’s at New Orleans Square that closed down in 2019 but also adds numerous new features and amenities, some rarely seen in grocery stores, like an upscale outdoor patio, playground, live music stage, and restaurant-style food offerings and seating.

Broken Arrow Vice-Mayor Christi Gillespie says it goes far beyond the normal grocery store experience and could even be a destination event for people, and not just people from south Broken Arrow.

“I’m thinking even further east especially, like Coweta and Wagoner and Haskell and those areas are even going to come and shop in Broken Arrow now,” she said.

Reasor’s District Vice-President Evelyn Dewane says the company knew it wanted to create something bigger and better than the old New Orleans Square location, but she says the concept expanded wildly from that.

She says the store is a place where people could enjoyably spend a few hours of their day, dining and relaxing.

“We have fresh burgers that are not frozen, we’ll make your fries, taco bar, but also, if you just want to enjoy relaxing with a glass of wine or beer, that’s something you’re not going to find in any other grocery store in Oklahoma,” Dewane said.

The store is also expected to be an anchor for what the city says will be lots of additional retail and restaurant developments that are coming soon to the area around Reasor’s, as well as the west side of Aspen and the area by the Warren Theater on the south side of the Creek Turnpike.

