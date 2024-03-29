New regulations could limit what Native American artifacts can be displayed in museums

New Gilcrease Museum Renderings The Gilcrease Museum, located in north Tulsa, released renderings of the new museum that is aimed to be finished in 2024. (Photo Credit: Gilcrease Museum)

TULSA, Okla. — Newly revised regulations to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act could limit what is displayed in museums.

“I think the revised regulations especially requiring consent before the display and research of these items is a positive change,” said Laura Bryant, the Anthropology collection steward and NAGPRA coordinator for Gilcrease.

Bryant said they have a new rule to abide by when it comes to displaying certain Native American artifacts.

“We are required to have consent before the display of any cultural items that fall subject to NAGPRA,” Bryant said.

Bryant said this could be several different items.

“That includes funerary items that were related to burial practices, sacred objects and objects of cultural patrimony,” she explained.

Bryant said Gilcrease has been ahead of the game. They’ve already been talking with more than 30 different tribes about their new collections.

“All of the items that are going on display in the new museum are going through an extensive consultation process ad we’ve been collaborating with tribes to decide what goes on display,” Bryant said.

Bryant said there will still be plenty to see.

“There will be plenty of items still on display, we have a large collection here at Gilcrease,” Bryant added.

The other revision to the law deals with ancestral human remains.

Gilcrease is working with tribes to return any ancestral human remains they have, as required by law.

“They were removed unethically and inappropriately and not cared for as humans,” Bryant said. “When these ancestors were removed, they were seen as objects of study, display or collection which is inappropriate.”

Now along with all museums, they have five years to update inventories and publish notices of what they have and who they’re working to return it to.

“We’ve already repatriated a large number of ancestors and are continuing to work towards that,” Bryant said.

Bryant said Gilcrease is on track to meet the five-year goal.

To read more about NAGPRA and the revised regulations click here.