New sign honors retired trooper who captured OKC bomber

Trooper Charlie Hanger Honorary Mile Sign along I-35 honors retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Charlie Hanger, who arrested OKC bomber in 1995. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)
By Skyler Cooper

A new highway sign honoring retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lieutenant Charlie Hanger was unveiled Friday, a day before the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

90 minutes after the bombing, Lt. Hanger pulled over Timothy McVeigh about 80 miles north of Oklahoma City on I-35 for driving without a license plate. McVeigh had a concealed weapon and was arrested.

It would take a few days for the FBI to find out McVeigh had already been arrested.

Read more about McVeigh’s arrest here

The sign honoring Lt. Hanger is placed at Mile Marker 202 on I-35 near Perry.

Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!