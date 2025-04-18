New sign honors retired trooper who captured OKC bomber

Sign along I-35 honors retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Charlie Hanger, who arrested OKC bomber in 1995.

A new highway sign honoring retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lieutenant Charlie Hanger was unveiled Friday, a day before the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Bombing.

90 minutes after the bombing, Lt. Hanger pulled over Timothy McVeigh about 80 miles north of Oklahoma City on I-35 for driving without a license plate. McVeigh had a concealed weapon and was arrested.

It would take a few days for the FBI to find out McVeigh had already been arrested.

Read more about McVeigh’s arrest here

The sign honoring Lt. Hanger is placed at Mile Marker 202 on I-35 near Perry.