New smoked baloney sandwiches food truck to open on Route 66

TULSA, Okla. — A new food truck that serves smoked baloney sandwiches is set to open on Juneteenth, June 19, on Route 66 in downtown Tulsa.

Baloney Maroney’s will have their sandwiches along with, homemade sides, and salads made fresh daily and will be served in a converted vintage 1966 Shasta camper near the Buck Atoms statue at Buck Atoms Cosmic Curious, 1347 East 11th Street, in Tulsa’s upcoming Meadow Gold District.

The food truck has worked closely with Michael Wallis, author of Route 66: The Mother Road and voice of The Sheriff in Pixar’s ‘Cars’ to help design the experience. It has been backed by the Route 66 Alliance and given full support by Mary Beth Babcock, owner of Buck Atoms Cosmic Curious.

WT Cauely, owner of Baloney Maroney’s, says he is excited to bring this new attraction to Route 66. He has trained under BBQ pitmasters Norm Eggen and Jim Douglass, and has won multiple BBQ competitions.

“Folks deserve a place they can grab a quick delicious lunch and not need to consult their financial advisor first, it should be fast, tasty, and you should get some change back on a ten spot.” says Cauely.

The hours for the food truck are

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To see the full menu, click here.