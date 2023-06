Nickelback comes to Tulsa in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Live Nation announced that Nickelback is coming to the BOK Center this fall with their ‘Get Rollin’ Tour.’

The band will be accompanied by Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

The show takes place at the BOK Center on September 21st.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 13th at 10 a.m. at bokcenter.com.