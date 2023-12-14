Night Ranger coming to the Hard Rock Tulsa

Night Ranger at Hard Rock

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Night Ranger is coming to Tulsa for a performance at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

The group is scheduled to perform on Saturday, March 9. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Dec. 15.

Night Ranger is emerging from a four-decade journey that began in the early ‘80s. The original lineup of Jack Blades, Kelly Keagy, Brad Gillis, Jeff Watson and Alan Fitzgerald set the stage with their 1982 debut album, “Dawn Patrol,” defining an era of iconic rock sound.

Evolving through platinum-selling albums like “Midnight Madness” and “7 Wishes,” Night Ranger’s influence was solidified with hits such as “Sister Christian” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” Recognized as one of MTV’s pioneering video bands, their music resonates across global media, from TV shows to blockbuster films and video games.

Night Ranger stands as a testament to continuing musical expertise. With over 17 million albums sold worldwide, a presence on over 4,000 stages and a radio audience exceeding 1 billion, Night Ranger’s legacy resonates in the heart of rock history.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!