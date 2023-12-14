Night Ranger coming to the Hard Rock Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Night Ranger is coming to Tulsa for a performance at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

The group is scheduled to perform on Saturday, March 9. Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Dec. 15.

Night Ranger is emerging from a four-decade journey that began in the early ‘80s. The original lineup of Jack Blades, Kelly Keagy, Brad Gillis, Jeff Watson and Alan Fitzgerald set the stage with their 1982 debut album, “Dawn Patrol,” defining an era of iconic rock sound.

Evolving through platinum-selling albums like “Midnight Madness” and “7 Wishes,” Night Ranger’s influence was solidified with hits such as “Sister Christian” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” Recognized as one of MTV’s pioneering video bands, their music resonates across global media, from TV shows to blockbuster films and video games.

Night Ranger stands as a testament to continuing musical expertise. With over 17 million albums sold worldwide, a presence on over 4,000 stages and a radio audience exceeding 1 billion, Night Ranger’s legacy resonates in the heart of rock history.