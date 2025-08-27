Northeastern State University hosting GPACAC College Fair

Northeastern State University is hosting a college fair Wednesday for surrounding institutions.

Called the Great Plains Association for College Admission Counseling’s Tahlequah Area Wide College Fair, or GPACAC College Fair, high school students are invited to attend to learn about more than 60 colleges that will be represented. NSU will be in attendance along with other Oklahoma schools and colleges from other states such as Kansas, Missouri, Texas and Arkansas.

“We always enjoy seeing high school students proactively engage with college representatives and begin to take ownership of their path,” Megan Medlock, Assistant Director of Communications at NSU, says. “The more questions a student asks, the more equipped they are to meet application and scholarship deadlines; select the college and degree program that is best for them; and to begin engaging with their new campus family.”

The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the NSU University Center Ballroom in Tahlequah. Pre-registration is not required, though students are encouraged to use the StriveScan app to electronically connect with colleges and universities. To access StriveScan, click here.

Parking for attendees will be in the University Center commuter parking lot located behind the Webb Building or in the Fitness Center commuter parking lot located on Oak Street. School buses will drop off students in the University Center Circle Drive, then park at Doc Wadley Stadium. Shuttles will run bus drivers between the stadium and University Center. To access a map of the NSU Tahlequah campus click here.