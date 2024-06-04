NSU to launch cybersecurity clinic

NSU partnering with Operation Freedom Outdoors to host fishing tournament for veterans

Northeastern State University has been picked to receive $1 million in grant funding from Google to establish a cybersecurity clinic.

The funding from Google.org, the company’s philanthropic arm, is part of a $25 million collaboration with the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics.

The new NSU Cybersecurity Clinic will give NSU students the chance to learn cybersecurity and AI skills in an effective, hands-on manner, while also helping to protect vulnerable organizations and critical infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Currently there are nearly 450,000 open cybersecurity jobs in the U.S., including 4,191 in Oklahoma.

And demand for cyber professionals is projected to grow 32% by 2033.



