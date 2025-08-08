NSU now offering Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics degree

Northeastern State University is announcing they will offer a new Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics in the upcoming fall semester.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming every sector of our economy,” says NSU President Rodney Hanley. “At NSU, we are committed to preparing our students for the world as it will be—not just as it is. This new degree reflects our mission to equip future leaders with the tools, knowledge and ethical grounding to thrive in the AI-driven workforce.”

The interdisciplinary curriculum merges core business fundamentals with hands-on technical training in AI tools, machine learning, data analytics and database management.

Key features of the program include specialized instruction in AI, machine learning, data analysis and ethical tech practices as well as cybersecurity, health informatics and business analytics. The program will also include real-world experience through industry partnerships, internships and projects guided by the program’s advisory board.

Enrollment is now open. Classes are set to begin August 18.

To learn more or apply, click here.