NWS confirms EF1 tornado developed 4 miles southwest of Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed an EF1 tornado developed near Oologah during the weekend wind storms.
[2:04 pm - 6/18/23] Our survey team has confirmed an EF1 tornado that developed 4 miles SSW of Oologah and lifted ESE of Oologah from this morning's storms. Extensive tree and some structural damage was noted. Additional details will be provided later. #okwx— NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) June 18, 2023
NWS said it developed around four miles southwest of Oologah and extensive tree and some structural damage was reported.
Brief radar loop from last night, showing the evolution of a thunderstorm complex which produced tornadoes, high winds, and some large hail. Hard to see in the gif...but the known storm reports are plotted. @NWSAmarillo @NWSTulsa #okwx pic.twitter.com/uCJCLTLaMn— NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) June 19, 2023