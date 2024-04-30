NWS confirms four tornadoes from Saturday’s storms south of Tulsa

Meteorologists in the National Weather Service’s Tulsa office have completed some of their surveys of storm damage and have new information about the ones that hit near Tulsa late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

They confirm there were at least 4 twisters that touched down, two near the town of Morris in Okmulgee County, along with one near Porter and one near Wagoner in Wagoner County.

They were all EF-1 tornadoes, with wind speeds in the range of 100 to 110 miles per hour.

The first tornadoes touched down just before Midnight Saturday night, and continued for the next hour or so into Sunday morning.

All the touchdowns are in a line going southwest to northeast, and KRMG and Fox 23 Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott says they were all produced by the same storm cell.

Meteorologists found lots of tree damage, as well as some roof damage and destroyed outbuildings.

Fortunately, there have been no major injuries reported from the storms in northeastern Oklahoma.





