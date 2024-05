OBN K9 assists with drug busts K9 Charlie assists in two drug busts (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics made two huge drug busts this week.

The OBN says they found nearly 120 pounds of cocaine and 350 pounds of marijuana inside of a truck on Tuesday.

Two people were taken into custody.

On Thursday, agents intercepted nearly 100 pounds of meth in a separate drug bust.

On Facebook OBN says their K9 agent Charlie helped in both busts.