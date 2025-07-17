OBN serves search warrant for woman accused of practicing dentistry and giving drugs in apartment

OBN serves search warrant for woman accused of practicing dentistry and giving drugs in apartment

TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, alongside the Oklahoma Dental Board and Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at the Tulsa apartment of an unlicensed woman accused of practicing dentistry and providing drugs during dental procedures.

Authorities served the search warrant at an apartment near East 61st Street and South Garnett Avenue, where they said 38-year-old Carol Marcella Gutierrez Herrera was providing dental procedures while being unlicensed and giving people drugs during these procedures.

0 of 4 OBN serves search warrant for woman accused of practicing dentistry and giving drugs in apartment (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) OBN serves search warrant for woman accused of practicing dentistry and giving drugs in apartment (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) OBN serves search warrant for woman accused of practicing dentistry and giving drugs in apartment (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics) OBN serves search warrant for woman accused of practicing dentistry and giving drugs in apartment (Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics)

“This was an outstanding cooperative investigation with OBN, our partners at the Oklahoma Dental Board and Homeland Security Investigations to stop this individual from further endangering anyone else,” said OBN Director Donnie Anderson. “For someone to perform medical procedures and administer drugs in this manner is an extreme and potentially life-threatening disregard for the health and safety of the vulnerable patients in their care.”

Herrera and an unnamed adult man were taken into custody and are currently being interviewed, according to OBN.