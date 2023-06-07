ODOT contemplates turning US 412 in to interstate

Dozens of people attended an informational meeting Tuesday night on proposed changes to Highway 412.

The changes involve transforming Highway 412 into an interstate highway.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first step in the process of converting 412 to an interstate, connecting with I-35 in Noble County and I-49 in Springdale, Arkansas.

ODOT offered information on plans to widen shoulders and eliminate crossings where drivers can currently turn left or right onto side roads. Instead, motorists will use on and off-ramps.

Two years ago former Oklahoma US Senator Jim Inhofe and Arkansas senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman introduced legislation to give the interstate designation to the 190-mile stretch of Highway 412.

Arkansas transportation officials are holding a public meeting on the issue, Thursday.