ODOT contemplates turning US 412 in to interstate

Deadly car accident on Highway 412 in Inola

By Glenn Schroeder

Dozens of people attended an informational meeting Tuesday night on proposed changes to Highway 412.

The changes involve transforming Highway 412 into an interstate highway.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first step in the process of converting 412 to an interstate, connecting with I-35 in Noble County and I-49 in Springdale, Arkansas.

ODOT offered information on plans to widen shoulders and eliminate crossings where drivers can currently turn left or right onto side roads. Instead, motorists will use on and off-ramps.

Two years ago former Oklahoma US Senator Jim Inhofe and Arkansas senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman introduced legislation to give the interstate designation to the 190-mile stretch of Highway 412.

Arkansas transportation officials are holding a public meeting on the issue, Thursday.

Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!