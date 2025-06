ODOT provides update on I-44/US-75 interchange project

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on the I-44/US-75 interchange project, nicknamed “Tulsa Stonehenge.”

Last week, crews started installing beams on the westbound to southbound flyover ramp.

The next set of beams is set to begin installation on Thursday, and construction will continue through July 1.

During these days, the eastbound I-44 ramp to southbound US-75 will be closed from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.