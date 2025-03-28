Officials defend Oklahoma Forestry Services fire response after director’s sudden exit

Mark Goeller, the soon-to-be former Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services, is leaving the agency after the wildfire outbreak this month.

“As far as Mark’s departure... you know... he’s the head of the forestry department and we had a horrible, horrible wildfire in the state of Oklahoma... Didn’t think they did a really good job.” Governor Kevin Stitt said at a Wednesday news conference.

Goeller was named State Forester and Director of Oklahoma Forestry Services in 2018 after having already served the agency for more than 30 years.

There’s been an outpouring of support for Goeller since it was announced he’d be leaving the agency.

Several reports said Goeller’s last day on the job would be March 31st.

The Olive Volunteer Fire Department posted a scathing response and message to the governor.

“In response to this firing, a statement in support of our friend is warranted. Olive FD worked closely with Director Goeller on several wildfires including the historic 2012 Creek County wildfire that devastated our community. We have attended many classes he instructed across the state to better prepare us for wildfires. Director Goeller not only cared for this state but cared for our communities in addition to being very well educated and experienced firefighter.”

The post, attributed to Fire Chief Jason Dobson, outlined ways in which the Olive Volunteer Fire Department worked with OFS during the outbreak.

“Contrary to what the governor said, preparation was done including:

1. OFS and the NWS started coordinating one week in advance. In fact, the NWS started notifying the public on Sunday, March 9th.

2. OFS increased the preparedness level to a 5.

3. OFS sent daily fire situation briefings to fire departments and the public.

4. OFS pre-deployed forestry suppression taskforces across the state.

5. OFS brought in 2 Super Scooper aircraft from Canada along with an aerial supervisor unit.

6. OFS brought in other state forestry teams including the US Forestry Service.

7. OFS conducted several media interviews.

8. Locally, your Olive volunteers took the day off from their full-time jobs to staff the station to have a rapid response to any reported fires. In fact, this was done by many of the fire departments across the state. THANK YOU!"

The chief also asked many questions of the governor, which you can read here .

“Governor, you blame Director Goeller for the failures of that day, but you too failed! Sir, you’re the leader of the state, the buck stops with you.” The post concludes. “Director Goeller, thank you for your many years of true dedication to the citizens of Oklahoma and you will always have a home at our fire department!”

Goeller was honored on the floor of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Thursday.

Watch the video here

State Representative Mikey Dollens came to Goeller’s defense in a social media post, saying “I don’t know how the governor could blame a dedicated and respected public servant, for weather conditions. Unusually high winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation, made the fires nearly impossible to control.” Dollens wrote. “It’s a sad day for Oklahoma as we lose a valuable leader due to circumstances beyond his control. Thank you, Director Goeller for your years of dedicated public service to the people of Oklahoma.”

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond also commented on Goeller’s exit on Friday.

“It should be inconceivable to think that the courage, skill and herculean work of firefighters across the state would be rewarded with the sudden and inexplicable ouster of Director Goeller,” Drummond said. “Honestly, the Governor’s action is baffling. While the wildfires that swept through our state this month exacted a heavy toll, the death and devastation would have been far, far worse without the strong coordinated effort of firefighters and Oklahoma Forestry Services. Director Goeller is a seasoned professional who is highly regarded in his field. He – and all those who battled the fires – have earned the gratitude and respect of Oklahomans. It is outrageous that the Governor’s response to their bravery would be to push out the director mere weeks after that deadly firestorm.” Drummond said.