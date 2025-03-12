Officials warns of scam targeting families of Tulsa County Jail inmates

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a new scam targeting families of inmates in the Tulsa County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are searching through publicly available information on the internet to find the family members of inmates currently being held in the jail.

The scammer reportedly calls the family member, claiming they can get their loved one released if they pay a bond amount over the phone.

TCSO stated the last reported incident of this scam occurred on March 9. A man claiming to be an employee with a “special program” at the jail contacted a parent whose child had been booked the previous day.

The scammer claimed he would have the child released from jail if the parent paid him $1,000. When the parent explained she didn’t have that much money, the scammer lowered the fee to $750.

The parent at this point became suspicious and hung up the phone.

The number reportedly used by the scammer is 918-308-5904. However, deputies say the number can quickly change without notice.

TCSO stated the following about the Tulsa County Jail’s bond practices: