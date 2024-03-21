Ohio dad jailed for repeatedly calling kid’s school to gripe about too much homework

An Ohio dad landed himself in jail for repeatedly calling his kid’s school to complain about too much homework, according to the New York Post.

Oxford police say he called the school roughly 18 times, at one point telling the principal he “better put his big boy pants on” and cursed at the secretaries.

According to Yahoo News, the detective said the calls were disruptive, saying it’s a K-through-5 school and there’s not an abnormal amount of homework.

Detective Sergeant Adam Price of the Oxford Police Department tells TODAY.com that Sizemore was charged with two counts of telecommunications harassment (a first-degree misdemeanor) and one count of menacing (a fourth-degree misdemeanor).

According to a police report, Sizemore “repeatedly” called Kramer Elementary School last month “because his son gets homework which takes away from the time he has with him after school.”

The officer wrote in the police report that Sizemore cursed at him and told the officer he was going to make sure he lost his job.

The officer said he hung up on him and Sizemore called right back for more.

Also in the police report - the officer said that he noted that Sizemore’s speech was slurred, asked Sizemore if he was intoxicated and Sizemore clarified that he was “high.”

According to Price, if Sizemore is found guilty, he faces a maximum $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for each count of telecommunications harassment; for the menacing charge, Sizemore faces a $250 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

Sizemore’s next court date is March 28.







