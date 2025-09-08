OHP: 1 person dead after crash in Cherokee County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 25 year old man is dead after a fatal crash that occurred in Cherokee County.
By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says a 25 year old man is dead after a fatal crash that occurred in Cherokee County.

OHP reports 25-year-old Nash Tannehill from Tahlequah was traveling northbound on OK-82 near East Beaverson Road around 12:22 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers didn’t specify what type of vehicle Tannehill was driving, but they did note he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

OHP says a car traveling southbound on OK-82 attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. As they were attempting to turn, the car was struck on the front, right side by Tannehill.

Troopers say Tannehill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was reportedly uninjured in the crash.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!