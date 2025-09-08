OHP: 1 person dead after crash in Cherokee County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 25 year old man is dead after a fatal crash that occurred in Cherokee County.

OHP reports 25-year-old Nash Tannehill from Tahlequah was traveling northbound on OK-82 near East Beaverson Road around 12:22 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers didn’t specify what type of vehicle Tannehill was driving, but they did note he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

OHP says a car traveling southbound on OK-82 attempted to turn left into a gas station parking lot. As they were attempting to turn, the car was struck on the front, right side by Tannehill.

Troopers say Tannehill was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was reportedly uninjured in the crash.