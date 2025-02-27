OHP: 2 dead after crash in Okmulgee County

Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Weleetka men are dead after their vehicle struck a tree in Okmulgee County.

OHP says the crash happened Thursday around 12:30 a.m. on Old US-62 near Henryetta.

Troopers say 24-year-old Austin Peavler and his passenger 32-year-old Dakota Baldwin were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to OHP, Peavler was driving westbound on Old US-162 when his truck went in and out of the roadway before striking a tree. Baldwin was ejected approximately six feet from the vehicle.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.