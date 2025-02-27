OHP: 2 dead after crash in Okmulgee County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.
By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two Weleetka men are dead after their vehicle struck a tree in Okmulgee County.

OHP says the crash happened Thursday around 12:30 a.m. on Old US-62 near Henryetta.

Troopers say 24-year-old Austin Peavler and his passenger 32-year-old Dakota Baldwin were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to OHP, Peavler was driving westbound on Old US-162 when his truck went in and out of the roadway before striking a tree. Baldwin was ejected approximately six feet from the vehicle.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

