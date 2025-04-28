OHP: 20-year-old drowned in Lake Eufaula

OHP report 20-year-old drowned in Lake Eufaula (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 20-year-old lost his life after drowning in Lake Eufaula.

OHP’s Marine Enforcement Division responded to reports of a drowning at the Gentry Creek area of Lake Eufaula Friday evening.

While the event is still under investigation, OHP said witnesses stated 20-year-old Jared Porfirio Guerrero Enriquez jumped from inside the boat he was on. Once in the water, witnesses said he struggled to swim and went under.

According to OHP, Enriquez’s body was respectfully recovered from the lake by members of OHP’s Dive Team on Saturday afternoon.

News Editor

