OHP brings back iconic design

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Troopers will soon be easier to spot.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is bringing back its traditional black and white vehicles.

OHP switched to solid black vehicles 18 years ago and says it is switching back to the iconic look that was first introduced in 1937.

OHP says the new vehicles will be a bit different.

The vehicles feature highly reflective graphics for enhanced nighttime visibility, blending tradition with today’s safety standards.

The new look will not be featured on all vehicles; just a select number of units will carry this historic design as they begin rolling out across Oklahoma.