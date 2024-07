TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be taken by their father.

OHP says Aiyana and Axton Burcher are 4 years old and 20 months old.

Troopers say their father, Devin Burcher, was released from prison recently with an ankle monitor. OHP says he cut the monitor off.

The children were last seen with their mother on Wednesday in Tulsa in a gold Honda Odyssey van, license plate number O-D-N-9-0-4.

If you see them, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.