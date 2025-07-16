OHP recovers stolen car from Lake Sahoma

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Oklahoma Highway Patrol
By FOX23.com News Staff

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered a stolen car from Lake Sahoma on Tuesday at the request of the Sapulpa Police Department.

The OHP Marine Enforcement and OHP Dive Team responded to a possible vehicle submerged at the recreation ramp on Lake Sahoma.

Using side scan sonar, divers were able to locate and recover the car that was in 18 feet of water, around 65 feet east of the west shore.

OHP said 918 Heavy Wrecker towed the vehicle.

The Chevy Camaro was stolen out of Tulsa in 2022. It was turned over to Sapulpa Police for their investigation.

