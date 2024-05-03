Missing 3-year-old boy out of Pottawatomie County found safe Friday morning

Walker Mangus (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Update 10:30 a.m.: The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said the missing 3-year-old boy was found safe Friday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 3-year-old last seen near Tribbey in Pottawatomie County.

OHP activated a missing person alert for Walker Mangus who was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

OHP says he was last seen wearing a green shirt, camo shorts, black socks, and black shoes. He was last seen walking his Blue Heeler dog, one mile west of Tribbey, OK. in Pottawatomie County, east of Oklahoma City.

OHP says anyone with information should contact 911.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

