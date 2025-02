OHP works hundreds of calls during Wednesday’s weather event

Wednesday’s winter weather event kept Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers extremely busy.

OHP sent us all the stats from their calls statewide.

In all, they say there were 261 non-injury crashes and 44 injury crashes.

There was also one fatality crash.

Troopers say a 44-year-old woman was killed when the truck she was a passenger in, crashed on I-40 in southeast Oklahoma City around 9:00 p.m. last night.

Troopers also responded to 86 motorist assist calls on Wednesday.