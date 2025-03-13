Oilton City Council keeps police department

Oilton Police Department (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

OILTON, Okla. — City Councilors chose to keep the Oilton Police Department in place during Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting.

City Councilors had discussed the possibility of dissolving the department and instead using the Creek County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement, but chose not to take action on those agenda items on Tuesday.

However, councilors did go into executive session to discuss the employment of Oilton Police Chief John Hefley, Officer Dakota Andrews, and Officer Troy Ali.

Once back in regular session, they voted to terminate officer Ali due to alleged improper conduct and not following city policies and procedures.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!