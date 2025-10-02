Oilton Police Chief has been suspended from duties

The City of Oilton says Oilton Police Chief John Hefley has been suspended from duty.

The City of Oilton says Oilton Police Chief John Hefley has been suspended from duty.

While the city says it cannot give details, it confirmed Hefley is suspended as they further consider his continued employment. The city will address this at its next regular meeting on October 14.

The Oilton City Attorney is investigating reported issues related to the Oilton Police Department.

“The City of Oilton addresses all police department issues with utmost seriousness. The City Council and municipal government invite residents to share their perspectives at the next city council meeting,” said the City of Oilton in a statement. “The city acknowledges citizens’ comments on social meda and encourages all residents to attend the council meeting to express their views on this and other agenda items. Within the limits of the law, the City of Oilton commits to transparency with its residents.”