OK bill would require scientific proof for governor to close businesses during a pandemic

TULSA — Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, is the House author of Senate Bill 672 that passed the House Commerce and Economic Development Oversight Committee 14-to-3 on Tuesday and is now eligible to be considered on the House floor.

The bill would require documented scientific evidence that the nature of the business contributes to the spread of the disease.

Governor Kevin Stitt touched on the topic during a news conference Wednesday.

“I’m supportive of that bill, said Gov. Stitt. “Basically, there were states that were closed down for two years during COVID.”

Rep. Moore says, “This goes right along with Article Two, Section Two of our Oklahoma Constitution, which states that all persons have the inherent right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry.”

Under the proposal, the governor would have to give notice and the opportunity for a hearing for any business determined to be nonessential or determined to be detrimental to public health.

This would give the business a course of action to plead their case and possibly stay open.

West said contact tracing, and other tools at the disposal of health care workers now, make it possible to accurately determine if a business is putting the public at risk.

Moore point to the example in Moore during the pandemic.

He says the City let people decide for themselves whether to close their business or whether to frequent a business based on their own concerns and health needs.

As a result, visitors from surrounding communities came to Moore to shop.