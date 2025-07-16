OK Charter School Board votes to hire outside auditor for Epic Charter Schools investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board voted to hire an outside auditor to investigate the recent issues and financial records at Epic Charter Schools following the large layoffs that occurred last month.

In June, hundreds of Epic Charter Schools employees were not renewed for the upcoming school year.

The Charter School Board voted 7-0 to hire an auditor to look into both Epic Charter Schools’ financial issues and their leadership.

According to the board, this audit is meant to look at more than matching numbers and leadership, and more than matching numbers and balance.

The hired auditor will provide recommendations directly to the Statewide Charter School Board after their investigation.

“There was a concern regarding potential negative fund balance at year end,” said Skyler Lusnia, a primary financial officer at the Statewide Charter School Board. “We kind of agreed that this was due to overprotective revenues and under protected expenses.”

Lusnia said this isn’t just about money, but also about the school’s leadership.

“It began with some concerns about maintaining a healthy fund balance and the possible need to reduce staffing again, which was the second time in the same school year.”

Lusnia said that up to this point, no fraud has been identified internally. She said the school did not use the recently approved line of credit for the 2025 fiscal year, but the line of credit will help them get through the first couple of months.

“I think it’s encouraging that they had a positive fund balance at the end of the year and I think that they are open to the idea of having an auditor come in because if there is more that needs to be done, they would rather do it and maintain the stability of their school rather than miss it.”

The Charter School Board members said there are three questions they want answered by the auditor so they can improve how things are handled at Epic:

Who had the information on the budget at what time?

Who didn’t have it?

Was the information given accurate?

“You can’t just sort of tease out one from the other necessarily and if we’re not necessarily looking at any potential fraud or abuse, but rather some bad decision making, that’s an operational leadership in a capacity,” said one board member.

Another board member stated, “We’re not going to make any presumptions of who did what, but I think it’s important we as a board know what went on. It’s important that the Epic Charter School Board know. It’s important the public know what’s going on with their tax dollars.”

According to Lusnia, the governing board at Epic Charter Schools started making changes to their leadership last February.

Lusnia said she will be meeting with school leadership next week on Thursday to follow up on the “Notice of Concern” letter that was sent out in June and on any other concerns.