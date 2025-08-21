OK State Superintendent says some out-of-state teachers must pass “Woke test” to teach in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters said educators from California and New York could be required to take an “America First” test if they want to teach in Oklahoma schools.

Some state lawmakers in both parties said Walters can’t make this decision alone and will need approval.

Most of us have heard it called the ‘Woke Test,’ but officially, it is known as the ‘America First’ test.

State Superintendent Walters said there is an increase in people moving from California and New York to teach in Oklahoma Public Schools.

That’s why they specifically need to take the test, but State Representative John Waldron said this isn’t right and it’s not something he feels is necessary.

“He’s making a policy in the form of a press statement, and it’s going to end with a lawsuit because we could argue that they’re infringing on the rights and expression of teachers,” said State Rep. John Waldron.

Rep. Waldron, a former Oklahoma teacher, said he has concerns about the test and doesn’t understand why this is needed for any teacher.

The test is intended to weed out any teacher who is “woke” so that they won’t receive their Oklahoma Teacher Certificate.

“To constantly allege that our teachers are somehow woke indoctrinators is a death sentence to the public school professions and to the kids they serve,” said Waldron.

“This public school teacher that is Ryan Walters who used to teach social studies, should slander and slur his colleagues like that is beneath contempt.”

State Superintendent Walters was on FOX News on Wednesday afternoon speaking on the test.

“We have Gavin Newsom out in California mandating Marxist indoctrination in the classroom, saying, ‘We will teach 27 genders.

We will teach that there are no differences between the sexes. We will teach anti-Americanism and history that’s just wrong... we want to make sure that there’s no woke discrimination going on in the classroom, so we will stop those [Marxist] schemes right at the border of California,” said Walters

FOX23 asked Walters’ office several questions, including:

When will the testing take place? Why not request that all teachers from out of state take the test? Does the Superintendent plan on seeking Board approval for this?

In response, the office sent the following statement:

“As long as I am superintendent, Oklahoma classrooms will be safeguarded from the radical leftist ideology fostered in places like California and New York. Any teacher coming from these states will be required to pass our new PragerU assessment before receiving certification, because we refuse to let Gavin Newsom’s woke, Marxist agenda turn Oklahoma into the same dumpster fire California has become.”

We followed up again with Walter’s office, and they said the tests will be implemented very soon. They also shared a sneak peek of the first five questions of the test, which are:

1. What are the first three words of the Constitution?

A. In God We Trust

B. Life, Liberty, Happiness

C. The United States

D. We the People

2. Why is freedom of religion important to America’s identity?

A. It makes Christianity the national religion

B. It bans all forms of public worship

C. It limits religious teaching in public life

D. It protects religious choice from government control

3. What are the two parts of the U.S. Congress?

A. House of Lords and Commons

B. Courts and Senate

C. Executive and Legislative

D. Senate and House of Representatives

4. How many U.S. Senators are there?

A. 435

B. 110

C. 50

D. 100

5. Why do some states have more Representatives than others?

A. They cover a larger geographic area

B. They have held statehood for a longer period

C. The number is determined by military presence

D. Representation is determined by population size,