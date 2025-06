OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - JUNE 22: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game Seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center on June 22, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are your 2025 NBA Champions.

Thunder fans who want to celebrate with the team can attend a victory parade Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City.

The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last about an hour and a half.

Before the parade starts, fans can watch a team ceremony happening inside the Paycom Center. While the event will not be open to the public, you can watch online here .

An event at Scissortail Park will follow the parade.